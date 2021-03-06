Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur complains of uneasiness, flown to Mumbai for treatment
Pragya Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.
PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:12 PM IST
Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur was taken to Mumbai after she complained of problem in breathing on Saturday. (ANI Photo )

Bhopal MP and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur was on Saturday airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of uneasiness, her aide said.

Thakur complained of uneasiness around 3 pm and was taken to the airport from her residence here and rushed to Mumbai in a state aircraft, her aide Sandeep Shrivastava told PTI.

She was being admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, he added.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.

She had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for some health issues after the recent Parliament session concluded and returned to Bhopal on March 1, Shrivastava said.

Her lawyer J P Mishra told PTI in Mumbai that she was being admitted to a hospital in the city.

