Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur complains of uneasiness, flown to Mumbai for treatment
Bhopal MP and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur was on Saturday airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of uneasiness, her aide said.
Thakur complained of uneasiness around 3 pm and was taken to the airport from her residence here and rushed to Mumbai in a state aircraft, her aide Sandeep Shrivastava told PTI.
She was being admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, he added.
Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, had recently got exemption from daily appearance in the court in Mumbai on the grounds of ill-health and security issues.
She had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi for some health issues after the recent Parliament session concluded and returned to Bhopal on March 1, Shrivastava said.
Her lawyer J P Mishra told PTI in Mumbai that she was being admitted to a hospital in the city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh rape-accused runs away after court awards him life imprisonment
- The man was arrested in 2018 for raping a minor girl. In 2019, the court granted him interim bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur complains of uneasiness, flown to Mumbai for treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: President arrives in Jabalpur as part of two-day visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP CM announces ₹1 crore aid to kin of jawan killed in Chattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another irregularity in water resource department in MP after e-tendering scam
- Retired IAS M Gopal Reddy comes under the scanner again.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan
- Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another Vyapam’: Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing
- A candidate questioned by MPPEB allowed a tainted company to conduct the exam. The same company was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of recruitment exam for sub-inspectors got leaked in 2017, he alleged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP CM says Budget will make state 'aatmanirbhar', Kamal Nath hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP lawyer held for sending indecent message to magistrate, morphing her photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 24-year-old man killed by his brothers-in law in alleged hate crime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP govt to seek right to take criminal action against controversial web series
- A decision to this effect was taken after BJP MLA from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, raised the issue in the state legislative assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held in MP for ‘forcing’ minors to convert, kin of accused allege frame-up
- The family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army's Central Command honours soldiers with service awards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-MP Cong chief objects to entry of Godse worshiper into party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Praddesh HC tells state govt to hold local body polls at earliest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox