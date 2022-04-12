Bhopal Police registers FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his tweet
Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh for allegedly conspiring to instigate communal violence by posting misleading tweets.
The FIR was filed based on the complaint of one Prakash Mande, a resident of Bhopal. The case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 465, 505 (2) of IPC. Mande complained that Singh posted a fabricated photo that might instigate communal violence.
The FIR mentioned the tweet by Singh in which the Congress veteran said, "Did the Khargone administration allow a procession carrying weapons like sticks and swords? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion? Do not forget Shivraj ji, you have taken an oath to run the government impartially."
"In the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to practice his religion. Shivraj ji's action based on religion is unconstitutional. Is there a provision for this bulldozer culture in any law or rule of India? If you have to drive a bulldozer illegally, then please do not discriminate based on religion," Singh further said.
After the violence in Raisen and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has taken strict action against the people involved in the violence and the local district administration got into action mode.
As many as four houses and three shops near Mohan Talkies, 12 houses and 10 shops in Khaskhas Badi area, three shops in Aurangpura area and 12 shops in Talaab Chowk were demolished. Approximately 16 illegal sites were demolished near Ganesh Temple in Khargone.
The incident took place on Sunday when several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession. The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.
After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas.
Mohit Kamboj asks BMC to withdraw show cause notice
Mumbai A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a show cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj citing illegal alterations within the premises of the Khushi Pride Belmondo Building at Santacruz (West), Kamboj on Tuesday filed his reply stating that the notice is illegal and have asked the civic body to withdraw it. In the notice, the BMC had pointed out several alterations as unauthorised construction.
5124 posts created for UPSSF, to provide security at district courts
The home department press note stated that as many as 87 posts have been created for UPSSF headquarters in Lucknow and 5,037 posts for five companies, to be initially set up at Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Saharanpur. The press note further read that the posts of five commandants and five deputy commandants each, along with 25 assistant commandants have been created for five companies of UPSSF.
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested
The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned Luv Gurjar's marriage proposal. SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday. The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.
IMFL took the fizz out of other alcoholic drinks in 2021-22
The cup of Bacchus is overflowing, at least when it comes to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The sales of IMFL have shown the healthiest growth in 2021-22 compared to other types of liquor like beer and country liquor. The changed drinking patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein people avoided chilled beverages like beer in favour of various types of IMFL like whisky, rum and brandy, have also solidified over time.
