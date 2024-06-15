Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.14 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024
Jun 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 15, 2024, is 35.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.14 °C and 38.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.13 °C and 40.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.14 °C and 38.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 75.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 16, 2024
|36.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 17, 2024
|36.45 °C
|Light rain
|June 18, 2024
|36.55 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|35.0 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 20, 2024
|35.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 21, 2024
|36.36 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|36.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|38.31 °C
|Few clouds
|Chennai
|33.44 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.29 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Ahmedabad
|35.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|42.74 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
