Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.14 °C, check weather forecast for June 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 16, 2024 36.73 °C Moderate rain June 17, 2024 36.45 °C Light rain June 18, 2024 36.55 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 35.0 °C Overcast clouds June 20, 2024 35.77 °C Sky is clear June 21, 2024 36.36 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 36.43 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.8 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 38.31 °C Few clouds Chennai 33.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.29 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 30.47 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 35.82 °C Moderate rain Delhi 42.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 15, 2024, is 35.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.14 °C and 38.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 16, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.13 °C and 40.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between 29.14 °C and 38.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 75.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

