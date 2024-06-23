Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.37 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 23, 2024, is 29.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.37 °C and 35.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 07:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.55 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 55.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 24, 2024
|34.92 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|33.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 26, 2024
|33.09 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|33.58 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 28, 2024
|30.0 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|27.85 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|23.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.32 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.5 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.49 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.65 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
