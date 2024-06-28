Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 29, 2024 28.27 °C Moderate rain June 30, 2024 30.72 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 24.91 °C Heavy intensity rain July 2, 2024 27.3 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 29.81 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 27.66 °C Very heavy rain July 5, 2024 23.74 °C Very heavy rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.49 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.16 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.61 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 30.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 28, 2024, is 32.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 33.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.36 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.With temperatures ranging between 25.66 °C and 33.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

