Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 28, 2024, is 32.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 33.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.36 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.66 °C and 33.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 29, 2024
|28.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|30.72 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|24.91 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 2, 2024
|27.3 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|29.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 4, 2024
|27.66 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 5, 2024
|23.74 °C
|Very heavy rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.49 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|33.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|24.61 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|30.5 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
