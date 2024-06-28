 Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 28, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 28, 2024, is 32.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 33.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.36 °C and 28.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.66 °C and 33.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 29, 2024 28.27 °C Moderate rain
June 30, 2024 30.72 °C Light rain
July 1, 2024 24.91 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 2, 2024 27.3 °C Light rain
July 3, 2024 29.81 °C Light rain
July 4, 2024 27.66 °C Very heavy rain
July 5, 2024 23.74 °C Very heavy rain

Weather in other cities on June 28, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.49 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 33.16 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.02 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 24.61 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.71 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain
Delhi 30.5 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Bhopal weather update on June 28, 2024
Bhopal weather update on June 28, 2024

Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for June 28, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
