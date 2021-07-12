Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhopal News
bhopal news

Bodies of missing woman, three minor sons found in well in MP village

The woman’s husband, who works as a labourer, filed a missing person’s complaint at Baldevgarh police station on Sunday evening
By Anupam Pateriya
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police recovered the bodies of a woman, who had been missing, and her three sons from a well in a village in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning.

“The 25-year-old woman with her three sons aged between 1 and 6 years was missing since Sunday morning. The woman’s husband, who works as a labourer, filed a missing person’s complaint at Baldevgarh police station on Sunday evening,” said Amit Sahu, in-charge of Baldevgarh police station.

The man, who continued to search for them in the village, reported seeing a woman’s body floating in a well and informed the police.

Tikamgarh superintendent of police Prashant Khare said, “Police took out the bodies of the woman and her three sons on Monday morning and sent them for postmortem.”

Police are investigating whether it was a suicide or murder. They are interrogating the husband and are also taking statements of villagers and family members to know more about the relationship of the couple, said Khare.

