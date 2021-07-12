'Covid infection rate decreasing to zero, situation under control': MP minister

The Madhya Pradesh government has said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation is under control in the state. The daily number of cases have been falling in the state, and on Sunday, it recorded on 23 fresh infections.

"The Covid-19 situation is under control. Infection rate is quickly decreasing to zero and recovery rate is 78.78 per cent," Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and financial hub Indore, which were Covid-19 hotspots when the second wave struck the country, saw five and nine cases respectively.

However, the health department did not release any data of fresh deaths, if any, that occurred due to the viral infection, as well as the number of active cases in the state on Sunday. The death count on Saturday stood at 9,025, while the number of active cases till that day stood at 392.

Of the total number of 52 districts in MP, new cases were reported only in nine districts, while no case was reported in 43 districts.

The statewide tally of infection stands at 7,90,175, according o Madhya Pradesh health department.

With 74,372 new tests, the total number of samples tested for Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh has reached 1.29 crore.

India, meanwhile, recorded 37,154 new cases of Covid-19, which pushed its total tally to 3,08,74,376. The death toll climbed to 4,08,764 with 724 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 4,50,899 and comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, according to Union health ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.