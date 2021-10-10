Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Body of teacher found near PAU Gate 3 in Ludhiana
bhopal news

Body of teacher found near PAU Gate 3 in Ludhiana

The victim, Inderjeet Singh, 36, of Bank Colony in Mullanpur, had been working as a computer teacher at a government school in Kila Raipur village was found neat Gate 3 of PAU
His relatives said Inderjeet had dropped his wife, also a teacher, at a school in Halwara on Friday morning and had stopped picking up calls after that.
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 03:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Panic gripped the area after the body of a schoolteacher was found in a car parked near Punjab Agricultural University, Gate 3, on Saturday.

The victim, Inderjeet Singh, 36, of Bank Colony in Mullanpur, had been working as a computer teacher at a government school in Kila Raipur village.

Assistant sub-inspector Talwinder Singh said that the cause behind the death had not been ascertained. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem and the viscera will be sent to the forensic laboratory for examination.

His relatives said Inderjeet had dropped his wife, also a teacher, at a school in Halwara on Friday morning and had stopped picking up calls after that.

