Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Bookie dies in police custody in MP’s Gwalior, five cops suspended
bhopal news

Bookie dies in police custody in MP’s Gwalior, five cops suspended

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five policemen, including a town inspector, were suspended on Tuesday after a bookie died in police custody in Gwalior late Monday night, said superintendent of police Amit Sanghi.

The family of the bookie (identified as Sonu Bansal, 30) accused police of torturing him at Inderganj police station.

Sanghi suspended town inspector Rajendra Parihar, additional sub-inspector Brijlal, constables Naresh, Mukesh and Shyam Kumar, all posted at Inderganj police station.

Sanghi said, “A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter of the death of Sonu Bansal but it is wrong to say that he was tortured. We are looking at CCTV camera footage of the police station and investigating the matter.”

“Sonu Bansal was a bookie and was arrested on Monday night. During interrogation, he felt uneasy. He was taken to the hospital where a doctor declared him brought dead,” he added.

Sonu’s wife Dolly Bansal said, “Police came to my house to take my husband at around 8pm. My husband told me that he will return in 10 minutes but at 2am, a constable came to my house and said my husband died.”

There were marks of torture on his body. He was killed by police personnel, she alleged.

Heavy police force was deployed at the police station as local businessmen protested in support of Bansal’s family on Tuesday.

With inputs from Mahesh Shivhare

