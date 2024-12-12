BSF to rename 7 border outposts after martyrs

The Border Security Force (BSF) is working to rename seven border outposts (BoPs) after its martyrs. BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary addressing the gathering at Border Outpost Raja Mohtam, situated 38 km from Ferozepur along the Indo-Pak border, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary announced this during an event organised at Border Outpost Raja Mohtam, 38 km from Ferozepur along the Indo-Pak border, to honour war martyrs, including Major RK Wadhawa, the sole BSF personnel who received the Maha Vir Chakra (posthumously) for his valour.

The outposts that are likely to be renamed include BoP Choura Fwd-II which will be rechristened as BoP Chanan, BoP Sheela as BoP Karnail, BoP Karma as BoP Gurnam, BoP Fwd Kakkar as BoP Dalbir, BoP New Sundergarh as BoP Hardev, BoP T Bund as BoP Hardeep, BoP MP Fwd as BoP Prahlad.

The DG spoke about Border Outpost Raja Mohtam’s heroic defence during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He later attended the screening of the war documentary, ‘Raja Mohtam: The Untold Saga of BSF Bravery,’ which is based on the courage of BSF troops during the conflict.

The DG also paid homage to martyrs at the National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala, where Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were cremated on March 23, 1931.