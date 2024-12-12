Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF to rename 7 border outposts after martyrs

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur
Dec 12, 2024 07:56 AM IST

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary announced this during an event organised at Border Outpost Raja Mohtam, 38 km from Ferozepur along the Indo-Pak border, to honour war martyrs, including Major RK Wadhawa, the sole BSF personnel who received the Maha Vir Chakra (posthumously) for his valour.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is working to rename seven border outposts (BoPs) after its martyrs.

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary addressing the gathering at Border Outpost Raja Mohtam, situated 38 km from Ferozepur along the Indo-Pak border, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary addressing the gathering at Border Outpost Raja Mohtam, situated 38 km from Ferozepur along the Indo-Pak border, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary announced this during an event organised at Border Outpost Raja Mohtam, 38 km from Ferozepur along the Indo-Pak border, to honour war martyrs, including Major RK Wadhawa, the sole BSF personnel who received the Maha Vir Chakra (posthumously) for his valour.

The outposts that are likely to be renamed include BoP Choura Fwd-II which will be rechristened as BoP Chanan, BoP Sheela as BoP Karnail, BoP Karma as BoP Gurnam, BoP Fwd Kakkar as BoP Dalbir, BoP New Sundergarh as BoP Hardev, BoP T Bund as BoP Hardeep, BoP MP Fwd as BoP Prahlad.

The DG spoke about Border Outpost Raja Mohtam’s heroic defence during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. He later attended the screening of the war documentary, ‘Raja Mohtam: The Untold Saga of BSF Bravery,’ which is based on the courage of BSF troops during the conflict.

The DG also paid homage to martyrs at the National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala, where Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were cremated on March 23, 1931.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On