Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park

A cheetah from Namibia has given birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, forest officials said on Tuesday. Cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March 2023, but only one survived. (File)

The cheetah, Jwala, has become mother for the second time. In March 2023, she gave birth to four cubs, but only one survived. Last month, another cheetah from Namibia, Asha, had given birth to three cubs. The Kuno National Park now has seven cubs and 13 adult cheetahs.

The park’s field director Uttam Kumar Sharma said, “We are happy that female cheetahs adapted well and are expanding the families. Pawan, a cheetah who explored the forest the most, is the father of all the seven cubs.”

Sharma said, “The second litter of Jwala is healthy, and we are monitoring it from a distance. Their survival rate is higher than the previous one. The three cubs of Jwala, who were born last year, couldn’t survive as she became the mother for the first time and couldn’t handle the cubs well.”

Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said on X, “Kuno’s new cubs. Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive.”