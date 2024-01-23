close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal News / Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park

Cheetah Jwala gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park

ByShruti Tomar
Jan 23, 2024 01:27 PM IST

The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh now has seven cubs and 13 adult cheetahs. A forest official said that Cheetah Pawan is the father of all the seen cubs

A cheetah from Namibia has given birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, forest officials said on Tuesday.

Cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March 2023, but only one survived. (File)
Cheetah Jwala had given birth to four cubs in March 2023, but only one survived. (File)

The cheetah, Jwala, has become mother for the second time. In March 2023, she gave birth to four cubs, but only one survived. Last month, another cheetah from Namibia, Asha, had given birth to three cubs. The Kuno National Park now has seven cubs and 13 adult cheetahs.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The park’s field director Uttam Kumar Sharma said, “We are happy that female cheetahs adapted well and are expanding the families. Pawan, a cheetah who explored the forest the most, is the father of all the seven cubs.”

Sharma said, “The second litter of Jwala is healthy, and we are monitoring it from a distance. Their survival rate is higher than the previous one. The three cubs of Jwala, who were born last year, couldn’t survive as she became the mother for the first time and couldn’t handle the cubs well.”

Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said on X, “Kuno’s new cubs. Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On