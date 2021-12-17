Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Chhatarpur: 1-year-old rescued from borewell, MP CM congratulates authorities
bhopal news

Chhatarpur: 1-year-old rescued from borewell, MP CM congratulates authorities

Calling the one-year-old Divyanshi as "his niece", chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is a feeling of great joy seeing the dear niece safe in her mother’s lap.”
Local police and personnel of the Army took almost six hours to take out the child from the borewell.(Twitter/@collchhatarpur)
Updated on Dec 17, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday expressed happiness over the rescue of a one-year-old girl who fell into a 15 feet borewell in the Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan congratulated the rescue teams, administration, police officials and residents for their efforts in the rescue operation.

Calling the one-year-old Divyanshi as "his niece", the chief minister said, “It is a feeling of great joy seeing the dear niece safe in her mother’s lap.”

Local police and personnel of the Army took almost six hours to take out Divyanshi from the borewell. She has been hospitalised and her condition is stable.

“Rescue operation went on from around 4 pm (Thursday) till 12:30 am (Friday). The condition of the child is stable right now. We ensured oxygen supplies through the cylinder while the child was stuck inside the borewell,” Dr RS Prajapati, of the hospital where Divyanshi has been admitted, told news agency ANI.

RELATED STORIES

Ramsakhi Kushwaha, Divyanshi's mother earlier said that she left her daughter with other children to play in an open area on Thursday afternoon.

Kushwaha added that a child came and informed that her daughter had fallen into the borewell. “As soon as I came back here I heard her crying. I called everyone nearby and informed them about the incident. Officials came in and started the rescue operation,” Kushwaha told ANI.

This incident in Chhatarpur comes five months after a similar mishap occurred in Vidisha district in July.

On July 15, nearly 40 people, who gathered to watch others try to pull out a ten-year-old boy, fell into the 40-feet-deep well after its boundary wall caved in due to the pressure, according to the police. Nineteen people were rescued and 11 bodies, including that of the boy, were recovered.

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP