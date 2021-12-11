Clean up Shipra river or protest continues, say seers in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

BHOPAL/UJJAIN: More than 50 seers on Thursday started a sit-in in Ujjain to demand that the administration ensure the cleanliness of Shipra river. The protest began to support Nirmohi Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Gyan Das, who has been fasting since November 16 for the cleanliness of the holy river.

The seers under the banner of Shaddarshan Sadhu Samaj started the protest on the bank of the river after the condition of Mahamandaleshwar deteriorated.

“The sewer drains are polluting the river for the past four decades. During Simhastha, the river was cleaned for the time being by filling water of Narmada river but again the river has turned into a drain only. This is not a matter of purification of Shipra river but it is a matter of faith. Saints take a holy dip in the river on several occasions but the condition of the river is worsening by the day,” said Mahamandaleshwar Gyan Das.

“The protest will not end with just assurance. We will leave this place only when the work order will be placed to clean the river, said Rameshwar Das of Sri Kshetra Panda committee.

District collector Ashish Singh said the administration is trying to persuade the seers to end their protest. “We are trying to convince the seers to end the protest. We will soon send a proposal to the state government for cleaning the river”.