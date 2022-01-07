Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews urban, housing development projects in Bhopal
bhopal news

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews urban, housing development projects in Bhopal

Speaking in the meeting here in Bhopal, CM Chouhan instructed the authorities to study models from other states like 'Amma Rasoi' and follow best practices. "Startup incubation centres should work properly."
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 10:55 AM IST
ANI | , Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Urban development and housing department.

Speaking in the meeting here in Bhopal, CM Chouhan instructed the authorities to study models from other states like 'Amma Rasoi' and follow best practices. "Startup incubation centres should work properly."

CM further instructed, "We should generate new entrepreneurs through startups. We had made efforts to ensure that sewage does not get into the river. By Narmada Jayanti, let us decide that we are in the right position."

He added, "Work to celebrate 'City Day' to carry forward the pride, tradition, culture, value of the life of the city and to make sure to give the benefits of all the welfare schemes of the centre including PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, Maandhan, Matru Vandana to the beneficiaries." 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhopal city shivraj singh chouhan
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Earthquake
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP