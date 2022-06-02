Court asks estranged wife of BJD MP to vacate in-law’s house

A lower court here Thursday directed Varsha Priyadarshini, the estranged wife of BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty, to vacate the lawmaker’s parental house at Nandi Sahi in the city.

The court at the same time asked the MP to pay a sum of ₹30,000 every month to Varsha for her accommodation elsewhere in the city.

Varsha was asked to vacate the house within two months, said Anubhav’s advocate Alok Mohapatra.

Acting upon an application of Anubhav, the Cuttack Sadar SDJM court observed that the old parents and some other relatives of Anubhav are now staying away from their house due to prevailing animosity between the husband and wife.

Married in 2014, the star couple is now fighting a legal battle in court for their separation. Following a High Court order, Varsha was staying at Anubhav’s house occupying a single room under a police guard party.

“Considering the age of the MP’s parents and their safety and trying to strike a balance between the estranged couple, the court allowed the application of Anubhav Mohanty, in which, he had sought judicial intervention to provide justice to his old and ailing parents”, said Alok Mohapatra, adding that Anubhav will have to make the payments to Varsha towards separate accommodation on or before 10th day of every month.

Earlier last month, Anubhav appearing before the court had assured that Varsha will be provided with better and more spacious accommodation in the city and she should be asked to vacate his parents’ house so that his old parents could return there to stay peacefully.

Notably, Anubhav has filed a divorce suit, which is currently being adjudicated in the local family court. Similarly, Varsha has filed a domestic violence case against Anubhav also. PTI COR AAM RG RG

