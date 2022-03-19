Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh sees 12 new cases; active tally at 239

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,40,864, an official from the health department said.

With no casualties reported in the last 24 hours, the toll stood at 10,733, while the count of recoveries reached 10,29,892, as 64 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 0.06 per cent from 0.1 per cent recorded on Friday, he said, adding that the state is now left with 239 active cases.

With the addition of 18,372 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,86,15,120, the official said.

As per a government release, 11,44,64,095 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 8,474 jabs were given on Saturday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,864, new cases 12, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,892, active cases 239, number of tests so far 2,86,15,120.