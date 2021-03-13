Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 4.1% in Madhya Pradesh, highest in 2 months

Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 603 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, the highest in the past two months, said the health department bulletin. The positivity rate has increased to 4.1 per cent.

The state has 4,335 active cases of Covid-19. The highest number of cases have been reported in Indore (203), followed by Bhopal (138).

Also read: Quad vaccine initiative 'landmark partnership' of 4 countries, tweets PM Modi

Meanwhile, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on Friday to review the preparation of the state government to contain the infection, said an official.

The CM said if the condition deteriorates in Indore and Bhopal, the state government has to impose a night curfew from Monday.

As of now, district administrations have been asked to follow the protocols and also hold a campaign to ensure the use of mask and social distancing is followed, said CM Chouhan in the review meeting.