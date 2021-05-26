Covid-19: 'Will relax curfew from June 1 but...', Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to people

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday posted a message on Facebook for the people of the state saying that the government will relax Covid-19 restrictions in the state beginning from June 1. However, Chouhan also prescribed restraint to avoid yet another flare-up in the number of cases in the state.

“We will relax the curfew from 1 June. But we don't have to leave the house suddenly or organise big events. This could make the situation worse. We have suffered a lot. Many people have lost their lives. We don't want such a situation to return,” Chouhan said in a post written in Hindi.

“Lockdown will be opened up in a scientific way. We have prepared a roadmap for this. Large events like marriages, religious events and political rallies will not be permitted. We do not have to stop being careful now,” the chief minister further said.

Warning about the third wave of Covid-19, he wrote that the cases will flare up suddenly if people do not remain cautious. “We should not let the third wave arrive. Now we have to get used to living with Covid-19. If we go out of the house, we will go with a facemask. If someone is found without a mask, we will question them too. By keeping yourself safe, you keep your family safe,” Chouhan said. In his appeal, the chief minister also asked people to make the fight against coronavirus a social movement and show a new way in controlling the disease.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 2,182 new Covid-19 cases and 72 fatalities. So far, 771,878 people have tested positive and 7,758 patients have lost their lives in the state. Active caseload currently stands at 43,265 and 720,855 people have recovered from their infections so far, a medical bulletin from the state health department, on Wednesday, showed.