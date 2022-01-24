Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Dalit groom’s house attacked after he rides a horse to his wedding; 10 arrested
bhopal news

Dalit groom’s house attacked after he rides a horse to his wedding; 10 arrested

The 10 people arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district for an attack on a Dalit family to punish them because the bridegroom rode a horse to his wedding on Sunday.
Ten people have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district for allegedly attacking the house of a Dalit bridgegroom who rode a horse to his wedding on Monday under police protection. (Getty Images)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

BHOPAL: A Dalit groom rode the horse to his wedding under police protection in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday but a group of so-called upper caste men in the village eventually got back at him. His house was attacked and a car was vandalised by the group, police said.

On Monday, authorities in Sagar district, 150km from state capital Bhopal, said 10 people have been arrested after the groom, Dilip Ahirwar, filed a first information report (FIR) under the Dalit atrocities law. The FIR accuses a group of 20 people led by Dharmendra Lodhi for the attack and humiliated meted out to the family.

Additional superintendent of police Vikram Singh Kushwaha said the main accused, Dharmendra Lodhi, and nine others have been arrested and additional police personnel deployed in the district’s Ganiyari village.

Kushwaha said the groom approached the police to seek protection for riding the horse to his wedding less than a kilometre from his house after musclemen in the village objected. The police intervened, and Dilip Ahirwar rode the horse.

RELATED STORIES

“But in the night Dharmendra Lodhi and 19 others attacked Ahirwar’s house. They vandalized a car and also hurled abuses on the family members of Ahirwar,” said the police officer.

Dilip’s family member, Pramod, filed a complaint with the police on charges of rioting and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Banda police station in-charge Manas Dwivedi said, “Police force has been deployed in the village for security. The accused Dharmendra Lodhi and others have been arrested. Some suspects are being questioned.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP