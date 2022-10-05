Dumping of banned plastic waste into Sidhwan canal: NGOs seek action against Ludhiana MC chief

Irked over dumping of plastic waste, including banned plastic carry bags, into Sidhwan canal, members of different NGOs, under the banner of Public Action Committee (PAC), have written to deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) seeking FIR and imposition of penalty against municipal corporation (MC) commissioner, other concerned officials and people dumping plastic waste into the waterbody.

In the complaint, which has also been forwarded to the chairperson of PPCB, members of PAC Jaskirat Singh, Gurpreet Singh Plaha, Kuldeep Khaira, Kapil Arora, among others, stated that a large number of residents were seen performing rituals and dumping plastic carry bags into the waterbody near Gill canal bridge on Wednesday.

Further, it has been mentioned that it is the duty of the civic body to stop use of banned plastic carry bags in the city, but the MC has failed to do so and take required steps to stop dumping of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic into the canal.

Both Khaira and Arora said as per the norms set by the administration, a penalty of ₹50,000 can be imposed on residents dumping waste into the canal. “This penalty should also be imposed on MC commissioner, concerned MC officials and residents dumping waste into the waterbody. An FIR should also be lodged against the MC commissioner for the failure of the civic body in enforcing the ban on plastic carry bags and its failure to stop dumping of banned material into the canal,” they demanded.

Despite attempts were made to reach MC health officer Vipal Malhotra, he was not available for comments.

Meanwhile, one of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said drives were being organised in the city to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and challans were also being issued to violators. “It is the duty of the drainage department to stop dumping of waste into the canal, but people should also step forward to stop the illegal practice. Staff cannot be deployed along the entire stretch of the canal. People need to become more responsible and stop polluting the environment.,” the official said.