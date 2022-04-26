Earthen pots back in demand as mercury continues to soar in Chandigarh

With the mercury shooting past 40°C thrice in April, there has been a substantial increase in earthen-pot sales across the city after a two-year Covid-induced slump. However, shopkeepers say the sales are still a far cry from pre-pandemic figures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sales have picked up at the nine earthenware shops lining the entrance to Maloya Village, opposite Sector 39. The shops remain open around the year, selling plant pots and utensils that are prepared at Kumhar Colony. One of the shopkeepers, Mohinder Kumar, says, “There has been approximately a 50% increase in sales this year as compared to the last two years.”

Asked which pots are most popular, he says, “Most people prefer simple pots and surahis (clay pots with long necks) that cost around ₹150 to ₹200. Campers are also high in demand because they are easy to use.”

The cheapest pots cost ₹50, while the most expensive may cost between ₹350- ₹400. “The expensive range of pots comprises bigger vessels, which come pre-fitted with a tap and have exquisite designs painted on them,” Mohinder Kumar adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Sector 46, Bundhu, who has been selling earthen pots for 30 years, says he has started stocking simpler pots rather than those with intricate designs. “People tend to avoid painted earthenware because they say the pots do not cool water as well as the simple pots.They also steer clear of surahis that have been carved to resemble a lion’s mouth.”

“I sell around 8-10 campers and pots a day which is more than Covid years, but lesser than 2019. The sales are unlikely to increase as the people who use earthen pots mostly purchase them at the beginning of the season,” he said.

Sales higher near bigger markets: Vendors

Shopkeepers rue that the markets are seeing fewer customers than usual. Maloya earthenware market president Naresh Kumar blames their proximity to the Sector 39 grain market and lack of basic amenities for the same. “With wheat collection on in the adjoining market, there is a lot of dust in the air. The MC has allotted us this area, but has not made any provision for electricity or washrooms. We have no choice other than shutting shop at 6pm when the customers actually start pouring in as it is too hot to shop in the day.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many earthenware selling vendors have been allotted spots in the Sector 15 vending zone, they have left their designated spots, citing low sales, and set shop close to the main market. Kusum, a vendor, who sells pots in Sector 22, says, “Earthen pots sell more around main markets where people visit the market for other things, and purchase an earthen pot when they spot one. They rarely come to the market to specifically buy a pot, which is why we were not getting any customers in the Sector 15 vending zone.”