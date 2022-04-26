Earthen pots back in demand as mercury continues to soar in Chandigarh
With the mercury shooting past 40°C thrice in April, there has been a substantial increase in earthen-pot sales across the city after a two-year Covid-induced slump. However, shopkeepers say the sales are still a far cry from pre-pandemic figures.
Sales have picked up at the nine earthenware shops lining the entrance to Maloya Village, opposite Sector 39. The shops remain open around the year, selling plant pots and utensils that are prepared at Kumhar Colony. One of the shopkeepers, Mohinder Kumar, says, “There has been approximately a 50% increase in sales this year as compared to the last two years.”
Asked which pots are most popular, he says, “Most people prefer simple pots and surahis (clay pots with long necks) that cost around ₹150 to ₹200. Campers are also high in demand because they are easy to use.”
The cheapest pots cost ₹50, while the most expensive may cost between ₹350- ₹400. “The expensive range of pots comprises bigger vessels, which come pre-fitted with a tap and have exquisite designs painted on them,” Mohinder Kumar adds.
In Sector 46, Bundhu, who has been selling earthen pots for 30 years, says he has started stocking simpler pots rather than those with intricate designs. “People tend to avoid painted earthenware because they say the pots do not cool water as well as the simple pots.They also steer clear of surahis that have been carved to resemble a lion’s mouth.”
“I sell around 8-10 campers and pots a day which is more than Covid years, but lesser than 2019. The sales are unlikely to increase as the people who use earthen pots mostly purchase them at the beginning of the season,” he said.
Sales higher near bigger markets: Vendors
Shopkeepers rue that the markets are seeing fewer customers than usual. Maloya earthenware market president Naresh Kumar blames their proximity to the Sector 39 grain market and lack of basic amenities for the same. “With wheat collection on in the adjoining market, there is a lot of dust in the air. The MC has allotted us this area, but has not made any provision for electricity or washrooms. We have no choice other than shutting shop at 6pm when the customers actually start pouring in as it is too hot to shop in the day.”
While many earthenware selling vendors have been allotted spots in the Sector 15 vending zone, they have left their designated spots, citing low sales, and set shop close to the main market. Kusum, a vendor, who sells pots in Sector 22, says, “Earthen pots sell more around main markets where people visit the market for other things, and purchase an earthen pot when they spot one. They rarely come to the market to specifically buy a pot, which is why we were not getting any customers in the Sector 15 vending zone.”
Mehbooba lashes out at Modi for ‘ignoring plight of Muslims, youth of J&K’
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “ignoring the country's Muslims and J&K's youth”. While addressing mediapersons, she said that the PM is doing nothing while the lives and livelihoods of the country's Muslims were being bulldozed and the youth of Kashmir are being booked under PSA and UAPA and their jobs and lands are being given to outsiders.
BB Goyal is new head of PU’s University Business School
Panjab University on Monday appointed professor BB Goyal as the chairperson of the University Business School, till his retirement on November 30, 2022, with immediate effect, complying with a high court order. He was earlier appointed the head in 2020, but his appointment was later stayed after a petition was filed by professor Sanjeev Sharma of University Institute of Applied Management Science. In February this year, the High Court vacated the stay on his appointment.
Ulhasnagar man arrested for slapping police constable
A 34-year-old man was arrested by Kongoan police officials after The man, Ritesh Chavan slapped a cop who tried to resolve a fight between him and his wife. The accused was in an inebriated condition and the police claimed that there were regular police complaints from the accused's wife. On Sunday, the wife again called the police. The accused continued to trouble her whenever he was drunk. The woman got scared and her neighbours called the police.
Himachal signs joint venture agreement for development of airport in Mandi
A joint venture agreement for the development of Greenfield Airport at Nagchala in Mandi district was signed in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Monday. The agreement will pave way for the development of the airport in Mandi which is the dream project of the chief minister.
Army runners steal the show at Kasauli’s Tuffman half-marathon
Runners from the Indian Army bagged the top-three positions in both men's 21 km and 10 km races in the third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon held in Kasauli on Sunday. The half marathon run was flagged off by Brig CS Pathania. It started from Army Ground, Kasauli, and went out till Jangeshu village via Parwanoo-Kasauli Road, before winding back towards the starting point.
