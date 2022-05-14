ED conduct searches in money laundering case in Bhopal, Goa
BHOPAL: The Enforcement Directoratehas conducted searches at four premises in Bhopal and Goa on Friday in a money laundering case registered against Sanjay Vijay Shinde.
The ED has seized ₹ 88.30 lakh in cash during the searches conducted in premises linked to the businessman whose name figured in the Panama Paper leaks.
According to an ED statement, Sanjay Vijay Shinde’s name figured in the Panama Paper Leaks, wherein, the names of various individuals were revealed who had beneficial interests in various offshore entities.
“Sanjay Vijay Shinde had beneficial interests in the British Virgin Islands-based offshore entity. In the account of Singapore based bank, more than ₹31 crores were deposited by various offshore entities. The Income department filed a prosecution complaint against Sanjay Vijay Shinde under provisions of Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. Subsequently, an investigation under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 was initiated by ED,” the ED statement said.
Bulldozers will destroy Delhi: Sisodia in letter to Amit Shah
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party escalated its confrontation with the Bharatiya Janata Party over “bulldozer politics”, with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia urging the Union home minister Amit Shah to halt further demolitions in the Capital until investigations are carried out against functionaries of the civic bodies that are controlled by the latter's party. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also called a meeting of all MLAs on Saturday to chart out a political counterstrategy.
Madhya Pradesh to import coal for supply of power to farmers
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh state government has issued a tender of ₹700 crore for procuring coal from foreign countries to fulfil the demand for power, especially in the agriculture sector. In MP, there is a demand for 12,000 MW of power but the MP power distribution company is able to supply only 10,500 MW. National Thermal Power Corporation Limited will buy 7.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal on behalf of the MP government.
Slain Kashmiri Pandit govt staffer cremated in Jammu
Slogans such as 'Rahul Bhat Amar Rahe', 'Pakistan Murdabad' and 'BJP Hai-Hai', rend the air as the mortal remains of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists inside his office in Budgam , were cremated in Jammu on Friday. Rahul Bhat's wife and daughter, who were putting up with him at Sheikhpora migrant colony in Budgam, accompanied the body as it arrived here from Kashmir.
Chandigarh man held with 540 gm heroin
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a 22-year-old man for carrying 540 gm heroin near Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Thursday night. Kumar was previously also caught with heroin in the forest area of Sector 43 in September 2021. In another case, the crime branch of Panchkula police nabbed a 23-year-old man for possessing 8.5 gm heroin in Sector 23 on Thursday evening.
Mohali shops not displaying expiry date on sweet boxes to be challaned
Come June 1, sweet shops not displaying the “best before date” on boxes and containers carrying sweets will face challans. District health officer (DHO) Dr Subhash Kumar said for the safety of citizens, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had made the “best before date” mandatory on all non-packaged or loose sweets available at sweet shops from October 1, 2020.
