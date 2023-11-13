Elect BJP, get free darshan of Ramlala in Ayodhya: Amit Shah in MP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh will arrange a darshan of Ramlala in Ayodhya for the people of the state free of cost, if it is voted to power in the state again. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing several rallies in the poll-bound state, Shah underlined how the religious places are being renovated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Do you want to have darshan of Ramlala or not? You will have to spend (money) for the same. But don’t worry about the expenses. Give mandate to the BJP to form its government on December 3 and the BJP government will make you have darshan of Ramlala in Ayodhya free of cost,” Shah said in Raghogarh.

Hitting out at the Congress for, what he said, insulting Indian culture and pilgrimage centres, Shah said it’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi who built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath corridor and Mahakal Lok. “Somnath temple is being made of gold. Badarinath temple was renovated and so was Kedarnath temple. Vindhyavasini Devi temple was being rebuilt,” he said.

“For 550 years since Babar destroyed the temple in Ayodhya, Lord Sriram was in an insulted state. Seventy years since the country achieved its freedom, Congress didn’t address the issue and didn’t allow construction of Ram Temple as it was concerned about its vote bank. You made Modi ji PM and he performed the Bhoomi poojan of Ram temple,” he said.

Shah said three families of the Congress had ruined Madhya Pradesh and it got the tag of BIMARU state but the BJP made it a developing state. “Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi PM. Digvijaya Singh wants to make his son Jaivardhan Singh CM and Kamal Nath wants to see his son Nakul Nath as CM. Those who want to make their sons PM and CM, how can they think of progress of the state and welfare of people?” he asked.

He said the then UPA government gave ₹2 lakh crore to the state in its 10 years rule whereas the state got ₹13 lakh crore from PM Modi in his 9 years rule so far.

In Datia, he said, there was a time when dacoit gangs ruled Datia and Chambal region but since the BJP came to power in the state in 2003 all the gangs were eliminated. There is peace and prosperity here, he added.

He said PM Modi secured the borders of the country claiming that during the UPA regime there was regular intrusion from the Pakistan side. “They used to carry on explosions here and run away. But the then Prime Minister didn’t utter a single word as he was worried about the vote bank,” Shah said.

He said Uri and Pulwama attacks took place as Pakistan had developed a habit, but they forgot that now there is Modi government, not Manmohan Singh government. “Within ten days terrorists were eliminated in a surgical strike across the border,” he added.

“Modi ji put a ban on the PFI (Popular Front of India) and its members were sent to jail around midnight across the country. He has launched a big drive against Rohingya intruders,” he said.

Shah said the Congress nurtured Article 370 for 70 years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘uprooted’ it (Ukhaad ke fenk diya) and Article 35A in a day on August 5, 2019. Rahul Gandhi said the Article should not be removed as there would be bloodshed. “Now five years have passed. Let alone bloodshed there is no courage (in anyone) to throw even a pebble,” he said.

Shah added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the CAA bill passed in Parliament the triple talaq abolished.

Reacting upon Amit Shah’s speech, state Congress spokesperson Santosh Gautam said the former violated the election’s model code of conduct by whipping up religious sentiments of people. This showed how the BJP had realised its imminent defeat in the state, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON