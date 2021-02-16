'Excessive' liquor consumption caused death of 4: MP home minister Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said "excessive" consumption of alcohol led to the death of four people in Chhatarpur district.

Talking to reporters here, Mishra said the deaths were was not caused by spurious alcohol and liquor mafia of the state was not involved in the incident.

Mishra said police investigation into the incident has found that the liquor consumed by the deceased had come from Uttar Pradesh, which borders Chhatarpur district.

The minister said the cause of all four deaths was "excessive consumption" of alcohol.

Four people died after consuming country liquor in Chhatarpur district last week, police said on Monday.

Around 150 people had a party on February 9 at the place of one Shital Ahirwar (60) in Paretha village, about 55 km from the district headquarters, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma told PTI.

They bought liquor from a shop located in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and consumed it, he said.

Later four people, all Dalits, died while another person fell ill, Sharma said.