Ex-students arrested for shooting girl’s obscene video at Bhopal college

Two former students of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Bhopal have been arrested for shooting an obscene video of a girl student in the college and blackmailing her, said police.

Police arrested the accused Rahul Yadav and Khusboo Thakur under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act while another accused, Ayan, is absconding.

“A 19-year-old girl went missing from her house on Friday.The parents filed a police complaint and the police traced her at Bhopal railway station after a few hours. When police registered the girl’s statement, she informed that on September 17, there was a cultural programme in the college on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. She was changing her clothes in a washroom where Khushboo shot her obscene video,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Rajesh Bhadoriya.

“The girl said three students showed the video to her boy friend and demanded ₹10,000 and also threatened to circulate it on social media. The girl’s parents worked in the ITI and she was afraid of public insult of her parents so she decided to run away,” said ADCP.

The police filed the first information report (FIR) at Ashoka Garden police station.

Police are investigating the matter to know whether she is the only girl facing this trauma or did it happen with others too, said the police officer.

The college students told the police that these three former students spent most of the time at the college and used to harass students.