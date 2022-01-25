Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / FIR against Amazon sellers for Indian flag-themed shoes on MP minister’s order
bhopal news

FIR against Amazon sellers for Indian flag-themed shoes on MP minister’s order

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, who ordered a FIR against Amazon for sale of Indian flag-themed shoes and T-shirts, said any “insult to the nation will not be tolerated at any cost”
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra ordered the police to file FIR against Amazon for Indian flag-themed shoes and T-shirts, saying it was an insult to the national flag. (Twitter/drnarottammisra)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:05 PM IST
ByShruti Tomar

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday registered a criminal case against sellers on e-commerce giant Amazon’s shopping platform for selling Indian flag-themed shoes, T-shirts and other fashion accessories on the site, a senior police officer said.

Bhopal commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar said the case was registered under section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and section 505 (2) (creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of IPC after home minister Narottam Mishra’s orders.

Deouskar said the case was registered by the crime branch which will lead the probe.

At a Press briefing earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said: “It has come to my notice that the online platform is using the national flag for the sale of its products. It is unbearable that it has even been used on shoes. I have instructed the director-general of police (DGP) to take action by registering an FIR against the owners of Amazon.”

RELATED STORIES

“Prima facie, this case appears to be a violation of the Flag Code, which is painful. Insult to the nation will not be tolerated at any cost,” he added.

A police officer said the case was registerd on a complaint filed by a 26-year-old private firm executive Shubham Naidu and clarified that the case names the seller as the prime accused.

The exact details of the items considered offensive were not shared by the police.

When contacted, Amazon PR specialist consumer communication head Ritwik Sharma said they will revert on this.

This is the third time that Narottam Mishra has ordered the police to register a FIR against the e-commerce platform in recent months.

In November last year, a FIR was registered against Amazon after a seller was accused of selling marijuana on the website in Bhind district. A few days later, a second FIR was registered after a youth died by suicide by consuming a poison that he ordered from the site.

The home minister also said the state will come up with a law to keep a check on the sale of products on online shopping sites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP