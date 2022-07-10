FIR against social activist Medha Patkar in Madhya Pradesh

Social activist Medha Patkar along with 12 others were on Sunday booked in a case of fraud in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The FIR alleges Patkar and other trustees misled the people to donate to her trust for the welfare of the people of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Further, the FIR by the complainant states that the sums of money amassed by her & other trustees were used for political & ‘anti-national agenda’, ANI reported.

The FIR comes days after Patkar faced massive protests at Dhinkia village in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, where a protest over a JSW steel project had erupted, as locals asked her to go back while she tried to make her way to the residence of a jailed protester, PTI had reported.

Patkar, along with those accompanying her, had to return from the site of the protest on Monday as villagers thwarted her entry to Dhinkia – which is also the epicenter of the anti-displacement movement against South Korean steel major POSCO.

Debendra Swain, an activist who had spearheaded protests against the JSW steel project over concerns of displacement, was arrested in January amid clashes between the police and the demonstrators.

Patkar, talking to reporters, said that she wanted to meet the family members of Swain, but a section of locals claimed that the team of activists was there to seek feedback from them about the JSW project.

