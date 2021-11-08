Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 3 children dead as fire breaks out at paediatric ward in Bhopal hospital
3 children dead as fire breaks out at paediatric ward in Bhopal hospital

The fire erupted on Monday night at the children's ward at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Bhopal. Many patients were feared trapped.
Image for representation (ANI FILE)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 12:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

At least three children died after a fire broke out at the children's ward at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Several patients are feared stuck inside the building. Fire brigade reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the deaths and said it was unfortunate to lose three children, who were already serious and admitted at the critical ward of the hospital.

“The incident of fire in the child ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, Bhopal is sad. The rescue operation was held swiftly. A high level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The probe will be done by ACS Public Health and Medical Education Mohammad Suleman,” the chief minister said.

"The fire was brought under control, but unfortunately the three children who were already seriously ill could not be saved. The untimely departure of children from the world is an unbearable pain. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families of these children. Those who have been injured in the incident, get a speedy recovery, this is my wish," he added.

Meanwhile, parents of children admitted to the hospital kept waiting for information. "We have no information of our children, it's been 3-4 hours," parents who were waiting outside the Kamla Nehru Hospital told news agency ANI. State health and education minister Vishvas Sarang reached the spot to take stock of the incident.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath also condemned the incident terming it “very sad” and urged the government to make necessary arrangements and expedite the rescue and relief work. 

“The families of the admitted children are suffering,” he said. Nath also asked the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government to make arrangements for the treatment of admitted children at other hospitals.

