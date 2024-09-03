Former legislator Yasir Reshi joins Engineer Rashid-led AIP

Former legislator Yasir Reshi on Monday joined Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) giving further impetus to the prospect of consolidation in upcoming assembly elections for the party led by jailed MP Engineer Abdul Rashid. Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Ishtiyaq Qadri along with senior leaders and newly joined former MLC Yasir Reshi during a press conference ahead of Assembly elections, in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)

Reshi, who recently resigned from People’s Conference and has been a former member of legislative council, joined the party in Srinagar at a press conference and was given the mandate to fight the elections from north Kashmir’s Sonawari constituency.

“Engineer Rashid has always talked about the rights of Kashmiris- not only today but even in the J & K assembly. In the fight of right versus wrong, he has always sided with truth. I also learnt some lessons from him and would try to follow the same path,” said Reshi at the joining ceremony.

Reshi’s joining comes a day after a prominent businessman joined the AIP.

Sheikh Ashiq, a businessman and former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), on Saturday joined the AIP led by jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Abdul Rashid to fight assembly elections and has been given mandate to fight from Ganderbal constituency.

The AIP also released a list of 10 candidates who would fight for the party from various constituencies of central and north Kashmir.

Besides Sheikh Ashiq and Yasir Reshi, the party named Advocate Raja Ashraf Ali Khan from Kangan, Muhammad Maqbool Beigh from Hazratbal, Istiyaq Qadri from Habba Kadal, Advocate Javaid Ahmad Hubbi from Chrar-e-Sharief, Shoib Lone from Baramulla, Prince Parvez from Bandipora, Naseer Ahmad Rather from Wagoora-Kreeri and Adv Dawood Ahmad from Lolab.