New Delhi, Days after a 33-year-old woman, Twisha Sharma, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal, her relatives and friends staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, alleging irregularities in the post-mortem procedure and demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Friends, relatives protest at Jantar Mantra seeking CBI probe into Twisha Sharma’s death

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Holding placards and banners reading 'Justice for Twisha', the protesters raised slogans seeking action against Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, whom the deceased's family has accused of murder and dowry harassment.

Twisha, who hailed from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12. According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth through a dating app in 2024, and the couple tied the knot in December 2025.

Twisha's family, who have accused Samarth and his mother of murder, claimed on Sunday that her body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal for the last five days and demanded a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Reiterating the demand for a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, the protesters at the Jantar Mantar alleged inconsistencies in the handling of the case and demanded that her medical records be independently examined here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating the demand for a fresh autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, the protesters at the Jantar Mantar alleged inconsistencies in the handling of the case and demanded that her medical records be independently examined here. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We want justice for Twisha. The case should be transferred to the CBI. We can't get justice in Bhopal," Kunal Chauhan, a friend of Twisha, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We want justice for Twisha. The case should be transferred to the CBI. We can't get justice in Bhopal," Kunal Chauhan, a friend of Twisha, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also said that Twisha's parents and her brother have decided to remain in Bhopal for the time being, as they are not dissatisfied with the inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also said that Twisha's parents and her brother have decided to remain in Bhopal for the time being, as they are not dissatisfied with the inquiry. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On whether Twisha's friends were aware of her situation after her marriage, Chauhan claimed that she had been isolated by her in-laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On whether Twisha's friends were aware of her situation after her marriage, Chauhan claimed that she had been isolated by her in-laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We did not leave her alone; her in-laws alienated her," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We did not leave her alone; her in-laws alienated her," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"We are not satisfied with the post-mortem conducted in Bhopal. We want her medical records to be examined at AIIMS Delhi," he added.

According to Twisha's relatives, she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They also claimed that she remained in touch with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday, shortly before her death.

ACP Rajneesh Kashyap, who is heading an SIT formed in Bhopal to probe the case, had said that an FIR under BNS provisions related to dowry death and harassment had been registered against Samarth and his mother.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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