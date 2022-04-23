Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Funds for tribal welfare have increased under Modi govt: Amit Shah in MP
bhopal news

Funds for tribal welfare have increased under Modi govt: Amit Shah in MP

Union minister Amit Shah was speaking at ‘Van Samiti Sammelan’, a programme where bonus was distributed to collectors of forest produce such as tendu leaves and forest societies when he made the statement.
Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of tribals and has allocated 78,000 crore for various schemes and programmes for the community ever since he assumed office in 2014, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

“This is a government of the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Dalits and Backward Classes. During the Congress government’s time, only 21,000 crore was provided for the welfare of (tribal) people, but after Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, funds for tribal uplift were enhanced to 78,000 crore,” Shah said.

The Union minister was speaking at ‘Van Samiti Sammelan’, a programme where bonus was distributed to collectors of forest produce such as tendu leaves and forest societies when he made the statement.

Tribals constitute more than 21% of Madhya Pradesh's population. This was the second tribal outreach by Shah in just over six months in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due in 2023.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath hit back, saying: “Crores of rupees have been spent today in the name of this event. The Congress worked genuinely for the welfare of tribals and the poor but the BJP is focusing more on taking the credit...”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries....view detail

Topics
narendra modi amit shah tribal government schemes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP