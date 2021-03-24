Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Govt considering partial lockdown in 2-3 cities as Covid-19 cases rise in MP
bhopal news

Govt considering partial lockdown in 2-3 cities as Covid-19 cases rise in MP

State home minister Narpttam Mishra urged people with 'folded hands' to follow Covid-19 guidelines prescribed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.
ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:41 AM IST
On Tuesday, Indore registered 477 Covid-19 cases.(PTI)

As Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise, the Madhya Pradesh government is considering imposing a lockdown on Sundays in two to three cities, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, Mishra also urged people with 'folded hands' to follow Covid-19 guidelines prescribed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Around 300 to 400 Covid-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, we will soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines," he said.

The government is mulling to imposed lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities, he added.

Lockdowns have been imposed in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising cases. On Tuesday, Indore registered 477 Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases have increased drastically in India in the last few weeks, with 40,715 new cases and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

There are currently 8,592 active Covid-19 cases in the state. As many as 2,64,575 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 3,908 fatalities have been reported, the Ministry said.

