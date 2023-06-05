Himachal braces for fresh spell of rainfall from today

After a brief respite from rainfall, Himachal Pradesh is set for another wet spell as the meteorological department (MeT) has forecast more precipitation at isolated places starting Monday.

Farmers working in his fields on a sunny Sunday afternoon after weeks of inclement weather in a village near Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The higher reaches, meanwhile, may get snowfall. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms and lightning for Monday and Tuesday in 10 districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said.

The wet spell is likely to extend over the weekend.

Minimum temperatures stay below normal

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature rose by a few notches across the state, but continued to stay below normal despite clear skies for two days.

Paul said the night temperatures increased by 2 to 5 degrees, but were 2 to 3.5 degrees below normal.

The drop in temperature is particularly prominent during the morning and evening hours. Shimla city broke a two-decade record for minimum temperature in the month of June as it dipped to 9.6° C on June 1, something that was last seen in 1999.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For over two decades, from 2000 to 2022, the minimum temperature in Shimla during June remained within the range of 11 to 14° C. However, this year, the hill-town experienced a temperature drop akin to January.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest place at 3.8° C, followed by Kukumseri 5.1° C and Kalpa 5.2° C.

Famous tourist destinations Narkanda saw a low of 10.7° C, Dalhousie 13.5° C and Mashobra 13.9° C.

State capital Shimla recorded a night temperature of 14.4° C, Palampur 15.5° C and Dharamshala 17.2° C.