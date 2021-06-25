Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IMD issues 'orange' alert for several MP districts, predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall

An orange alert forecasting likely heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for isolated places in the Rewa division and the districts of Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat
PTI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh has so far received nearly 80 per cent above normal rainfall in June,. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an`orange' alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall for several districts in Madhya Pradesh and also a `yellow' alert of heavy rain in some other areas. The forecasts are valid till Saturday morning, senior meteorologist P K Saha told PTI.

The state has so far received nearly 80 per cent above normal rainfall in June, he said. An orange alert forecasting likely heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for isolated places in the Rewa division (which comprises the districts of Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, and Singrauli) and the districts of Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat, he said.

When an orange alert is issued, authorities are expected to “be prepared”. `Yellow' alert which means likely heavy rainfall was issued for isolated places in Hoshangabad division and Jhabua district.

Another yellow alert forecast said that thunderstorms with lightning and lightning strike may occur in various districts across ten divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chambal.

Monsoon remained active in the state in 24 hours ending Friday 8.30 am, Saha said, adding that almost all areas in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad and Rewa divisions received rains. Many places in Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and isolated places in Indore division and a few places in Sagar and Shahdol divisions also had rainfall in this period, the senior meteorologist said.

Bankhedi area in Hoshangabad district received the highest 150.6 mm rain in western Madhya Pradesh during this period. Hanumana area in Rewa district received the highest 140.6 mm rain in eastern Madhya Pradesh. Overall, the state has received 79 per cent above normal rainfall since June 1, Saha said.

