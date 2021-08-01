IMD issues rainfall alerts for 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued alerts for 26 districts of Madhya Pradesh, warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy" rains in 10 districts, and "heavy to very heavy" showers in the remaining 16, in the next 24 hours. A "red alert" is issued for the former category, while an "orange alert" is issued for the latter.

"Showers ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm or above, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are very likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur," PK Saha, a senior meteorologist at the IMD's regional office in Bhopal, informed about districts for which the red alert has been sounded.

Saha further forecast rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm, along with thunderstorms and lightning, at isolated places in 16 other districts. These are: Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha and Agar-Malwa. The official further projected rains in most districts under 10 revenue divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain.

Saha further explained why areas in the state close to the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh were experiencing torrential rains. "A well-marked low-pressure area is persisting over south-east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move west-northwest over the next two days," the meteorologist said.

Heavy rains lashed Madhya Pradesh during the 24-hour period that ended at 8:30am on Sunday. According to the weather department, Rewa district's Hanumana area received the highest rainfall at 155.4 mm, while Raghogarh in Guna district in the western region of the state recorded the lowest rainfall in this period, at 88 mm.

(With PTI inputs)