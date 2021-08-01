Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / IMD issues rainfall alerts for 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh
bhopal news

IMD issues rainfall alerts for 26 districts in Madhya Pradesh

The weather department issued a 'red alert' for 10 districts and an 'orange alert' for 16.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Image used only for representative purpose

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued alerts for 26 districts of Madhya Pradesh, warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy" rains in 10 districts, and "heavy to very heavy" showers in the remaining 16, in the next 24 hours. A "red alert" is issued for the former category, while an "orange alert" is issued for the latter.

"Showers ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm or above, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are very likely at isolated places in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur," PK Saha, a senior meteorologist at the IMD's regional office in Bhopal, informed about districts for which the red alert has been sounded.

Saha further forecast rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm, along with thunderstorms and lightning, at isolated places in 16 other districts. These are: Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha and Agar-Malwa. The official further projected rains in most districts under 10 revenue divisions including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain.

Saha further explained why areas in the state close to the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh were experiencing torrential rains. "A well-marked low-pressure area is persisting over south-east Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to move west-northwest over the next two days," the meteorologist said.

Heavy rains lashed Madhya Pradesh during the 24-hour period that ended at 8:30am on Sunday. According to the weather department, Rewa district's Hanumana area received the highest rainfall at 155.4 mm, while Raghogarh in Guna district in the western region of the state recorded the lowest rainfall in this period, at 88 mm.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india meteorological department madhya pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP