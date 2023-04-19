India going to be a World Guru and a superpower, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Only India tells others that all are one and that is the reason why traditions from every corner of the world consider themselves safe in the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday. He also added that India is going to become a world guru and the whole world is saying that the country is the superpower to be.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File Photo)

“Sanatan culture connects everyone. Only India tells others that all are one. For this reason, traditions from every corner of the world consider themselves safe in India. Our Hindu Sanatan Dharma has got the feeling of universal welfare,” he said at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Adya Jagadguru Ramanandacharya in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

“India is going to become a world guru…the whole world is saying that India is the superpower to be,” he added.

The RSS chief also urged people not to practise any discrimination. “No religion supports discrimination. God has also not accepted caste discrimination in any of his incarnations. This is also the order of our scriptures,” he said.

Bhagwat spoke on ending caste discrimination without any vandalism “We have to correct people peacefully. Those who have gone out have to be brought back. Those who are at home, have anger, frustration, we have to bring them along considering them as our own,” he said.

He earlier unveiled the statue of Swami Shyamdevacharya at Narasimha Temple in Jabalpur.

“Live your life according to Sanatan Dharma. It is possible only when we all walk on the path of religion, following the teachings of the saints such as Shyamdevacharya,” he said.