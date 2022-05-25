Indore: Man allegedly killed by family of woman in hate crime

BHOPAL: In an alleged hate crime, a man was beaten up brutally before being strangulated to death in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district by the parents and brother of a girl he was allegedly in a relationship with, said police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Bheel, 21, a resident of Khudail in Indore district, who used to work as a farm labourer. Police arrested Ramesh Bheel, 42 and his wife Sunita, 40, under section 302 (murder) of IPC while his son Shiva, 23, is on the run.

The accused also tried to kill their daughter but she fled away from the spot and informed the family members of Vinod, said Ajay Gurjar, police station in-charge, Khudail.

The woman Sonia told police that “On last Thursday, her parents saw her in an objectionable condition with Vinod. On Saturday, the parents asked her to call Vinod as they wanted to talk about something with him. Vinod reached an agricultural field in the village, Ramesh, Sunita and Shiva started beating them brutally. The woman ran away from the spot and informed Vinod’s family.”

Vinod’s father Shyam filed a police complaint. After searching for the man for two days, the police found his body near Malakhedi drain on Tuesday. Police booked Ramesh, Sunita and Shiva for murder. Ramesh and Sunita were arrested on Wednesday.

In the interrogation, the accused confessed the crime. “Ramesh said the family was upset with the affair of his daughter. They decided to kill both but Sonia saved herself by running away from the spot. They thrashed Vinod and later strangulated him to death before throwing his body near a drain. The accused have no regret of their crime,” said the police officer.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

The woman is under police protection because her brother is on the run, officials said. She will be shifted to a shelter, they added.

