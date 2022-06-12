‘Inspiration for others’: Madhya Pradesh CM meets woman who fought her attackers
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday met a woman, who fiercely fought her attackers in Bhopal’s TT Nagar area on Friday night, and gave her a compensation of ₹1 lakh, calling her an “inspiration for others”.
The 38-year-old woman, who works as a house help, was assaulted physically and verbally by Badshah Beg, 38, Ajay Sibde, 18, Nikhil, 18, and a 17-year-old boy but she confronted them and slapped one of the miscreants.
When a few people gathered, the accused fled away from the spot. Later, when the woman was returning home on a bike with her husband, the accused attacked her with a blade. The woman received 118 stitches on her face.
“The state government will bear the medical expenses. Plastic surgeons and doctors will take care of her,” the chief minister said.
“We should not bear injustice. We should fight against it. She has become an inspiration for others as she confronted the miscreants courageously. Necessary instructions have also been given to the district collector to take care of the education of the daughter and son of the woman,” he added.
The chief minister also said the accused will not be spared and they will get tough punishment.
TT Nagar police arrested the accused on Saturday night. They will be produced before the court on Sunday.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics