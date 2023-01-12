Investment proposals worth 15.50 lakh cr received during GIS in MP: CM Chouhan

Investment proposals worth ₹15.50 lakh crore were received during the Global Investor Summit (GIS) in Indore, said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

In the concluding ceremony of GIS, Chouhan said, “The 10 partner countries including Japan, Canada, Netherlands Guyana, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Surinam, Panama and Fiji participated in the summit. The 447 international business delegates from 84 countries, over 401 international buyers attended the programme. Over 2600 meetings took place during the summit.”

“Madhya Pradesh is alert because we have made our core capabilities our strength. Be it agriculture or food processing, be it textile or pharma, be it logistics or IT, be it automobile or renewable energy, all these sectors are the real strength of Madhya Pradesh. And we are leaders in the country in all these areas,” the CM said.

“As the CEO of Madhya Pradesh, I assure you that not a single penny of your investment will go waste,” he told the business delegates.

The CM discussed seven points strategy for investment.

“The constant communication, cooperation in all circumstances, all possible facilities as per facility policy, approvals will be received without detours, dedicated helpline for bridge industries, simplicity single window system, online system and coordination between various agencies,” the CM said.

The CM also announced that the state government will develop “plug and play” facility for garment sector in Madhya Pradesh.

“Till now this facility is available for IT and IT enabled services sector, but now the facility will be given to investors in garment sector also. Now industrialists will not have to take any permission for 3 years in the identified notified industrial areas,” he added.

Explaining the investment received, the CM said the investment of ₹6 lakh crore was received in renewable energy, ₹2.80 lakh crore in urban infrastructure that will give employment to more than 4 lakh people, investment of ₹1 lakh crore received in agriculture and food processing, ₹1 lakh crore in mineral based industry sector, ₹78,000 crore in IT and electronics sector, ₹77,000 crore in chemicals and petroleum and ₹71,000 crore rupees in service sector.

