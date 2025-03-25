Journalist arrested in accident case sparks protest in Bhopal

Bhopal: A group of journalists held a protest in Bhopal on Tuesday over the arrest of a scribe in an accident case, as his family alleged that he was trapped in a fake case for reporting “anti-government stories”. The arrested journalist was produced before the sessions court and released on bail. (Representational image)

According to a first information report (FIR), an SUV, allegedly hit a transporter Sheikh Aqueel’s two-wheeler near Vivekanand Colony under the Katara Hills police station limits March 20. Later, the occupants of SUV allegedly came out and thrashed Aqueel and demanded ₹50,000 for damaging their SUV. Aqueel said the SuV driver named himself Kuldeep Sisodia.

Following the FIR, journalist Kuldeep Singoria, 42, former state digital head of a national Hindi news channel, was arrested on Monday night under sections 281 (rash driving), 296 (obscene act), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 119 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to extort property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

However, his family members claimed that Singoria didn’t own any SUV and was trapped in a fake case for reporting anti-government stories.

“He left his house saying that he was going to the police station for some personal verification work. He did not return till around 10 pm and his phone was also switched off. When the family members and his friends reached the police station, the police informed that Singoria was arrested under non-bailable sections,” said Rajesh Kumar, his brother.

After the arrest, journalists staged a protest at the Katara Hills police station and blocked the road near police headquarters demanding immediate release of Singoria and a fair inquiry into the matter.

However, police produced him before the lower court and the court sent him to jail due to non-bailable sections. Later, he was produced before the sessions court and released on bail.

“Town police inspector Krishna Gopal Shukla has been removed from the Katara Hills police station and sent to police line. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter,” said Sanjay Agrawal, deputy commissioner of police zone-2.