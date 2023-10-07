Kailash Vijavargiya hints at becoming next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and party candidate from Indore 1 assembly constituency Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that he will not just be a legislator if elected. He said the BJP has planned bigger responsibilities for him in Bhopal, hinting that he is in the race for the chief minister’s post. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and party candidate from Indore 1 assembly constituency Kailash Vijayvargiya (Twitter/@KailashOnline)

“I have not come to Indore-1 just to become an MLA. I will get bigger responsibility from the party and do bigger work,” he said.

The BJP has not declared a CM candidate for upcoming assembly polls due at the year-end and instead has decided to contest “unitedly” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the MP chief minister.

Vijayvargiya was among the top eight party leaders, including three Union ministers, who were given tickets to contest from MP.

A senior BJP functionary said that Vijayvargiya, who returned to MP politics in 2022 after being in charge of Haryana and West Bengal since 2014, has hinted that he could be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

“This is the first time in the past four elections that the BJP has not announced any name for the CM candidate. BJP gave tickets to all the senior leaders, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel,” he said, asking not to be named.

Vijayvargiya is contesting against sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla.

Earlier at a gathering, Vijayvargiya while taking a dig at the Congress had announced a prize money of Rs.51,000 to the polling booth in-charges where Congress does not get even a single vote.

“Congress has not done any work here and all of you should make efforts so that they do not get votes from your ward. I will give Rs.51,000 to the in-charges of polling booth where all the votes will be cast in favour of BJP,” he said.

The assemblies where I have been a legislator have flourished and are at the top in terms of development, he said.

“I went to Indore-4, and Indore-2 and contested elections from Mahu, you can see the development there,” he said, asserting that he was contesting so that the BJP would again form its government in the state.

Responding, the Congress said that every senior leader in the BJP is eyeing the CM post. “BJP is trying to create a fake bubble in the election to beat anti-incumbency. BJP won’t win and these leaders will be held responsible for this,” said KK Mishra, media in-charge, Congress.

