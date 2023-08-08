Tough action against culprits, says MP minister Narottam Mishra on Khandwa clash

KHANDWA: Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday told the police to take tough action against the culprits behind a clash during the Kanwar yatra on Monday evening after investigators ruled out a communal angle to the clash.

The procession was passing through the Muslim-dominated area of Kaharwadi in MP’s Khandwa district when the violence broke out on Monday evening, police said.

“Prima facie, investigation showed that the a clash broke out between two groups of people participating in the yatra,” Khandwa superintendent of police Satyendra Shukla said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by the Kotwali police under sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code, said Kotwali police station in-charge Balram Rathod.

Mishra told reporters on Tuesday that the police are investigating the case and trying to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. “Strict action will be taken against the culprits.”

The state home minister added that the district police officers have been told to remain alert during the festival season to maintain harmony.

Police said the incident took place on Monday evening when the Jai Hindu Rashtra’s Kanwar Yatra reached Khandwa city from Omkareshwar.

“A large number of devotees were present in the Kanwar Yatra. The yatrais were passing through Kaharwadi area at 8.30pm on Monday, about 500metres away from the Mahadevgarh temple, when some people pelted stones. A bike and a sports utility vehicle of the tehsildar were damaged in the stone pelting but police controlled the situation within half an hour, Khandwa district collector Anoop Kumar said. The yatra concluded peacefully, he added.