15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls off bridge in MP's Khargone

Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 other people injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Khargone: Locals gather at the site after a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. At least 15 people were killed and 25 others injured in the accident, according to officials.(PTI)

The incident took place at 8.40 am. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said. “Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the minister told reporters.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said. The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

