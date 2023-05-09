Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: 15 killed, 25 injured as bus carrying 50 passengers falls on dry river bed

ByShruti Tomar
May 09, 2023 01:43 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh police said the local resident of Dongar village in Khargone district rescued many passengers by breaking the window pan

At least 15 persons were killed and 25 were injured after a bus carrying 50 passengers fell into a dry river bed in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday morning, said police.

The bus fell on a dry river bed after hitting with the railings of a bridge. (ANI)
The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

Khargone superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Singh said, “The bus fell into a local river, which was running dry, after hitting with the railings of a bridge. The local resident of Dongar village rescued many passengers by breaking the window pan.”

The locals informed police that the bus was in high speed and the driver lost control over it on the bridge.

The police and district administration held a rescue operation.

The state government has announced an immediate financial assistance of 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, 50,000 each to the seriously injured and 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

