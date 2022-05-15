Khargone collector, SP and ASP transferred in MP administrative reshuffle
BHOPAL: In a late-night administrative reshuffle, the collector, superintendent of police (SP) and additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Khargone, where communal tension erupted on Ram Navmi on April 10, have been transferred.
The collector, Anugraha P has been transferred as an officer on special duty, MP Bhawan in Delhi. She was replaced by Ratlam Kumar Purshottam.
Khargone superintendent of police Siddharth Chaudhary, who was shot in one leg during the communal tension and was on medical leave, has been transferred to the police headquarters in Bhopal. Satna SP Dharam Veer Singh has been transferred to Khargone.
Khargone ASP Neeraj Chaurasiya has been transferred to police headquarters. Manish Khatri has been appointed as the new ASP.
A man was killed and 50 others were injured in the clash in Khargone, which erupted after a few people allegedly threw stones at a Ram Navami procession. Over 55 “illegal structures” were demolished by the district administration while taking action against the stone pelters and the accused. After the demolition drive, Muslim women staged protests and accused the administration of taking biased action against the Muslims.
In other administrative reshuffle developments, Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi was transferred to Ratlam while Tarun Bhatnagar to Niwadi.
Seoni SP Kumar Prateek has been transferred to police headquarters. The new SP has not been named yet by the home department.
Single-use plastics prohibited at secretariat from June 1: Delhi health min
Environment minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the government was stepping up its fight against single-use plastics in the city by banning its use in the secretariat from June 1. The government will replace existing SUPs with recyclable alternatives such as paper, jute or bamboo, he said. The minister said SUPs contribute to different kinds of pollution in the city, with plastic items such as spoons, forks, straw, polythene, plastic glasses often discarded and burnt.
Not ready to accept defeat: Omar on revocation of Article 370
Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday reiterated hiOmar'stand that nullification of Article 370 in August 2019 was “unconstitutional and unlawful” and said his party was not ready to accept defeat. The former CM also lashed out at the BJP for calling Article 370 the biggest stumbling block in restoration of peace in J&K.
Katra bus fire: Unknown outfit claims responsibility, police say can’t vouch for veracity
A letter purportedly issued by an unknown terror outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters' on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the Katra bus fire incident, which it said was an 'IED blast' triggered by one of its 'special squads'. A senior police officer, however, said they were investigating the case and can't vouch for the veracity of this letter at present. HT also doesn't vouch for the veracity of this letter.
The Resistance Front case: NIA raids four places in J&K, arrest 2
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday morning conducted raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in The Resistance Front conspiracy case. The NIA identified the arrested persons as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara. The raids were carried out at Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
Kashmir University students protest against sacking of professor
Protests erupted in Kashmir University on Saturday against the sacking of chemistry professor Altaf Hussain Pandit by Jammu and Kashmir government. Eyewitnesses and university officials said scores of students assembled outside the department against the removal of Pandit. Pandit, 53, who was promoted to the professor rank in 2015, was to retire in 2031. When contacted on Pandit's phone number, the caller on the other side said that he was not at home.
