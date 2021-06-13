Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Limit for wedding guests increased to 40 in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Limit for wedding guests increased to 40 in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that only 40 people will be allowed to attend a wedding after RT-PCR tests.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government will come up with a plan for orphans, who lost their parents due to Covid-19. (HT PHOTO.)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced more relaxation in the Janata Curfew imposed to contain the Covid-19 infection in MP on Sunday.

The CM said, 40 people will be allowed to attend a wedding after RT-PCR tests. “Schools, colleges, social, religious and cultural functions, cinema halls and swimming pools will remain closed, but we are thinking of opening gyms,” he said.

“The district crisis management committee will take a decision on relaxing norms by June 15. The committee will select two people at village level and three people at block level to create awareness about the infection,” the CM said.

The decision was taken after the positivity rate of Covid-19 reduced to 0.35%.

“We all want to open markets and trade but the transition has to be controlled. When we had relaxed the norms last time, the careless attitude spread the infection. Now, we have to adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. I see crowds getting unruly in some places where we’ve unlocked. We don’t want to let this happen as we can’t impose lockdown again and again,” he added.

Chouhan also said the state government will come up with a plan for orphans , who lost their parents due to Covid- 19. “We cannot leave the orphans on the streets. The government, along with the society, will make complete arrangements for the education, shelter, food and livelihood of such children. A plan will be made for this very soon,” said the CM.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the vaccination drive and said the state will get sufficient doses from the month of July.

