Ludhiana: Shifting of home guard office from Jagraon school being delayed

The Government Primary Smart School, Basic, Jagraon, continues to grapple with a classroom shortage as home guard volunteers occupy its premises, leaving students and teachers in a lurch. Over a week ago, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Simrandeep Singh, who held the additional charge of Jagraon, wrote to the office of senior superintendent of police (rural), seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) to relocate the home guards to the vacant traffic PCR building in Ludhiana (rural). However, SSP Navneet Singh Bains denied receiving the letter, leading to further delay. Students are suffering with the shortage of rooms as three rooms at Government Primary Smart School, Jagraon, have been occupied by home guards. (HT Photo)

Simrandeep Singh said, “The letter was sent to the SSP’s office on December 23, and another was sent to the deputy commissioner’s office on December 20 informing about the building which has been lying vacant for a long time and can accommodate the home guards.”

SDM Karandeep Singh, who recently resumed charge of Jagraon, assured action. “I reviewed the letter sent to the SSP’s office and will follow up immediately. A meeting with teachers and union leaders raising this issue is scheduled for Thursday to address concerns,” he said.

The school, which serves 375 students, is operating with only six classrooms, leading to overcrowding and disrupted learning. A teacher, Rekha, said, “We received a grant in November to construct a room, but one room is insufficient. We need at least three more rooms to accommodate the students comfortably. The delay in vacating the classrooms has left us stuck.”

On December 25, the district education officer (elementary) visited the school, urging teachers to use the grant before it lapses. However, the problem remains far from resolved.

The home guards took over the school’s classrooms in 2018 for office use, but increase in the number of students over the years and lack of rooms, has sparked protests from teachers, parents and local leaders. On September 20, the deputy commissioner ordered the rooms to be vacated within 15 days, but the directive went unheeded.

The efforts were intensified in November, with senior citizens and educators setting a one-week deadline for action. On November 7, Jagraon tehsildar Surinder Singh visited the school where the home guards requested an extension until November 11. Despite assurances, the occupation continues.

Frustration boiled over on November 14 when 84 protesters, including members of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) and veteran educators, demonstrated outside the school. A larger protest followed on December 5, with nearly 90 protesters marching to MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke’s residence, demanding immediate intervention.

Despite repeated orders and protests, the situation remains unresolved.