Madhya Pradesh: 28-year-old man dies by suicide after killing 3 minor daughters

ByAnupam Pateriya
May 13, 2025 09:23 PM IST

The man had come to Madhya Pradesh from Haryana with his wife and three minor daughters of one, five and seven years of age to attend the wedding of his brother-in-law

Bhopal: A 28-year-old man from Haryana died by suicide allegedly after killing three minor daughters in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, said police.

Police are investigating the matter and trying to find out the reason behind the incident. (Representational image)
Police are investigating the matter and trying to find out the reason behind the incident. (Representational image)

The man had come to Damoh with his wife and three minor daughters of one, five and seven years of age to attend the wedding of his brother-in-law.

According to police, the man gave poison to his daughters and later he consumed it near a pond in the village. They were found in semi-conscious state on Tuesday morning by villagers, who rushed them to Hata community health centre. They were later referred to Damoh district hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment on Monday afternoon, said Prashant Suman, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP).

“The man, who used to work as a daily wager, had come to Damoh on April 25 to attend the wedding. He fought with his in-laws in an inebriated state two-three times. On Tuesday morning, he took his daughters to the market to feed them samosas. Later, he took them to a pond and gave them poison. Later, a villager informed the family about it,” said the SDOP.

Police are investigating the matter and trying to find out the reason behind this extreme step.

